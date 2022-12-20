Manchester United vs Burnley – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Finally, Manchester United are getting back into action. Only three days will be between the World Cup final and their first match of the returning campaign. It has been mere 48 hours since the Argentina and France clash, and we are already talking about the upcoming assignment for Eric Ten Hag’s side. Man United are set to face Burnley in the League Cup round of 16, nowadays a Championship side. United have been out of competitive action for the past 38 days and it will be interesting to see how the Red Devils will turn out in this match. This period was definitely a good thing for Ten Hag’s coaching side of thigs – despite not having a big chunk of the squad members with the side during the break, due to World Cup obligations, this was still a good period for the Dutchman to try and instill some of his principles into the squad.

Here’s what you need to know about this match.

Team News

It is clear Man United will be without Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez due to their involvement in the World Cup final on Sunday. Jadon Sancho is still a doubt, as well as Diogo Dalot. However, Ten Hag has said that many players from the World Cup could be back in the squad, with Harry Maguire potentially even starting the match. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Elanga could be in the starting eleven, while this game could be another opportunity for Alejandro Garnacho to shine.

As for Vincent Kompany’s side, Scott Twine will be out due to injury, while Connor Roberts will not play due to suspension. Apart from that, Burnley should not have any other problems.

Form Guide

It is tough to talk about form when this is the first match for Manchester United since 13 November. Five and a half weeks have passed since, many players were at the World Cup and are to slowly be reintegrated into the team, so there is too many question marks around this subject. Since 6 October United had won nine matches, drew twice and only lost once to Aston Villa. The 4-2 win against the same team in the League Cup was followed with an important 2-1 win against Fulham in the league, before the World Cup break.

As for Burnley, they are in great form, considering the fact they played two matches in the Championship this month, following their earlier return to action than the Premier League. Burnley are top of the Championship with seven wins in their last eight matches. However, we all know just how different of an opponent Man United will be for them.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat Burnley 3-1. While it is still too early to say too much, considering the long break we witnessed, United should have enough about them to easily dispatch the Clarets. Another reason why they should do well against Kompany’s side is the fact they usually play attacking, progressive football and that could leave plenty of spaces for the Red Devils.