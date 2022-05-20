Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

It is time for the final day of the Premier League season. We will find out several things on this occasion – who will be the new champion of the competition, who will go to Champions League as the fourth-placed team and who will go to Europa League. Man United still have to confirm that spot with their game against Crystal Palace, but lower down the standings, we will also have to wait and see whether Burnley or Leeds United will be going to the Championship next season.

As for Ralf Rangnick, this will be his last match in charge of this poor Man United side, a team he tried to reinvigorate, but felt unable to do so. This is the final match before a new, hopefully better era starts at Old Trafford.

Team News

For Crystal Palace, this Sunday match will see several players miss out on facing United. Marc Guehi has an ankle injury, while Michael Olise and Nathan Ferguson are both out of contention. Among the doubts, there are also James McArthur and James Tomkins, and it remains to be seen if they will be ready to feature. The good news are that Cheikhou Kouyate could be back in Patrick Vieira’s matchday squad.

As for Man United, Rangnick will be missing several players for this final game. Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones are certainly not going to feature, Paul Pogba should still be out due to his calf problem, while Eric Bailly continues to struggle with his back. Luke Shaw’s wife has just given birth and the left-back should miss out too, even though he has been back in training. This means we could be seeing a much changed starting eleven.

Form Guide

Crystal Palace have had a good campaign so far and with 45 points, they are safe in mid-table of the Premier League standings. They could even make a jump if they were to beat the Red Devils. Their recent 3-2 loss to Everton was unlucky after leading 2-0 at half-time, but it was also their first loss after a run of four games in which they won eight points and did not lose once. Patrick Vieira will be happy with what was achieved this season and now Crystal Palace fans will have a good send off at Selhurst Park before this Premier League season ends for good.

Manchester United are going into the last match of the season in terrible form and with potential to lose their place in the Europa League next season. For such thing to happen, they would have to repeat what they were doing two weeks ago, when they lost 4-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion. It was a regreatble performance, which marked their third loss in the last five matches. That run included losses to Liverpool and Arsenal. Still, we have not seen United play for full two weeks and this match will be just a much needed ending on a poor campaign. United’s season has been terrible throughout, their worst in the Premier League history.

Predicted Guide

Considering all of this, we predict a 2-1 win for Manchester United to end the campaign on a good note and book their place in the Europa League next season.