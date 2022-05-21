Man United News: Wan-Bissaka Can Go, Pogba Gets An Offer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting closer to finishing their underwhelming season, as the Sunday match against Crystal Palace will be their final of this campaign. The Red Devils are set to finish in sixth or seventh place, but with the lowest points tally since the creation of Premier League, which just shows how poor things have been at Old Trafford throughout the campaign. But while we wait for Ralf Rangnick’s final match at Selhurst Park, here are some of the latest news regarding Man United and the upcoming transfer window.

United Ready To Go After A Right-Back

According to reports from the Telegraph, Manchester United could be looking out for signings in more positions than previously expected. The reason for that is that Man United will be open to listen to offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Devils are ready to sell the right-back if the right offer comes in and that would open a place for another signing, in his position. Erik ten Hag already wants a quality centre-back, but the right-back could be in contention as well, with the Dutchman ready to make some much needed changes.

Lingard Could Return To West Ham

We know that several Man United players are leaving the club this summer and one of them is Jesse Lingard. The attacking midfielder ran down his contract after the club decided to not let him go last January, despite Rangnick not needing him in the squad. Now there are reports from the Daily Mail that Lingard could return to West Ham, where he had spent half season last year when he was on loan. The club are making an offer to the player, with David Moyes trying to make early moves in order to impress Lingard and show him that he is wanted back at the London Stadium.

Juventus Offer Contract To Pogba

Another player we know will leave Manchester United is Paul Pogba. After six underwhelming years at the club, the Frenchman could be going back to Juventus. The Telegraph are reporting they have offered Pogba a three-year contract worth around 10 million pounds per season. Paris Saint Germain are still not giving up of potentially signing Pogba, but they were spending so much time and money on securing Kylian Mbappe’s signature that Pogba might remain out of their reach. Pogba is eager to sign for Juventus and it seems like that is what could easily happen in the next few weeks.

Ten Hag To Maximise Summer Training

And finally, more news about Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has not yet officially started leading Man United, but he has ordered that the first wave of team’s squad should return for pre-season on 27 June. Ten Hag is eager to maximise his time on the training ground this summer, as this Man United team need to do a lot of work in order to reach the necessary levels. It seems that Ten Hag is unwilling to spend his time unwisely. Considering how this season went for Man United, no one can blame him for that…