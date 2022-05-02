CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brentford

Manchester United are ready for their final Premier League match at Old Trafford this season. Ralf Rangnick has chosen an interesting team for Brentford’s visit, as Juan Mata and nemanja Matic get starts on their last matches at Old Trafford before leaving the club this summer. It is Mata’s place that will move Bruno Fernandes to the left flank, with Anthony Elanga on the right. Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously the only striker, while Scott McTominay forms a midfield partnership with Matic. Alex Telles and Diogo Dallot are the two full-backs, with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof marshalling the defence in front of David de Gea.