Manchester United vs Brentford – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and they are set to play their final home match of the campaign. Old Trafford had seen some pretty bad things happen to the Red Devils at that stadium this season, including a 5-0 hummiliation at the hands of Liverpool. But now, it is time to at least end things on a positive note. Brentford are coming to town and Ralf Rangnick’s side will be in need of finally getting a win after three tough matches which borned out just a solitary point. Here is everything you need to know ahead of match against the Bees.

Team News

Man United will once again be without several players. Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire are all out of contention for this match, while Mason Greenwood remains far from his footballing return due to suspension. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jesse Lingard and Fred could be getting back in the squad, but that will be on Rangnick to see if they are to get the chance. Jadon Sancho is still a doubt, as he is trying to return before the end of the season, after having problems with tonsillitis.

Brentford will also have their problems. Sergi Canos, Sama Ghoddos, Ethan Pinnock and Frank Onyeka are all out of contention. Mathias Jorgensen will not feature again this season due to a groing problem, while we could see Christian Eriksen playinga at Old Trafford again, after his last summer’s heart-attack at the European Championship.

Form Guide

Manchester United are far from great form and they have been for a while now. Winless in their previous three matches against three sides currently in the top four of the Premier League standings, Ralf Rangnick’s side is in desperate need of a win. They will not reach the Champions League next season, but nevertheless, a strong finish to the season must be expected. After losses to Liverpool and Arsenal with a goal difference of 1-7, Man United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw last Thursday. The Devils are still on just two wins since 20 February, showing just how bad their results have been and Brentford could be the ideal opponent for finally earning the three points.

Brentford, on the other hand, are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and are in great form. Their last match was a 0-0 draw against Tottenham, which only stopped their winning streak. Brentford had three wins, including an incredible 4-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, later on dispatching West Ham and Watford. They sit on 40 points already, which is a great situation to be in for a club make its debut in the Premier League this season.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, the hosts are clear favourites and we predict Manchester United will get a 2-0 win over Brentford. United had a tough run of matches and for once, it would be nice to see them get a clean-sheet. Also, with an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo, it will be tough for Brentford to contain the Portuguese superstar.