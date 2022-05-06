Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have won their last match comfortably, beating Brentford 3-0 in their last Old Trafford match of the campaign. But now they travel to the Amex Stadium, where they will try to get their second win of the week. Brighton are a tricky opponent, but Ralf Rangnick’s side will be hoping of getting towards the final day of the season on a positive note, even though not much is at stake at this point.

Team News

Brighton’s last win against Wolves would have been perfect if there was not for Enock Mwepu getting injured. He has a groin problem which will keep him out of this affair. And he is not the only one. Jakub Moder and Jeremu Sarmiento are still injured and will not feature. But, these problems are not so big for them – Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross could be in the team, as well as former Man United player Danny Welbeck.

Man United, on the other hand, have a handful of players set to miss out on this one. Jadon Sancho still has a tonsilitis problem, while Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw also remain out of contention for the matchday squad. Eric Bailly has a back injury, while Marcus Rashford should also be out due to bronchitis. All of these injuries mean we could potentially see on the pitch more of the players set to leave the club this summer. Among them are Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani, whose contracts are set to expire at the end of June.

Form Guide

Brighton are in great form right now, especially when you consider in what kind of situation they have been recently. Graham Potter’s side had a poor run of results since mid-February. They were on a streak if six consecutive losses, which started with a trip to Old Trafford, only to break it with a goalless draw against Norwich. But then about a month ago everything clicked. First, it was a win against Arsenal in London, followed by a win against Tottenham – again in London. A 3-0 loss to Man City was expected, but they then drew 2-2 with Southampton, before coasting past Wolverhampton 3-0 at the Molineaux. These results have put them mid-table, making a late surge up the standings, meaning they will be a tough prospect for the Red Devils.

Man United, on the other hand, have been out of form and out of good results for a while now. Yes, they may have defeated Brentford 3-0 on Monday, but that win is not going to change the outlook on their poor season. No trophies yet again – not even close – and no Champions League football next season means United are just looking forward for this campaign finally ending. Losses to Liverpool and Arsenal were painful, a point against Chelsea was somewhat lucky and now the Devils have two more trips away from home before their season ends. Against Brighton, they will hope of repeating a performance from their last match.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, we predict Manchester United will beat Brighton 1-0. The Doves have scored just 34 goals this season and they do not concede much either. Potter’s side is a sturdy one and the Red Devils definitely have enough about them to record a double win over Brighton this season.