Manchester United have announced their starting XI for Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has changed his lineup for this game, going with a 5-3-2 system. Paul Pogba will be on the bench, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams will handle the full-back duties. Plus, David De Gea will get the start over Sergio Romero.

The entire XI, here: