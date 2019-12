Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made changes and the Norwegian announced his starting XI for Boxing Day. Manchester United will host Newcastle following a two-game winless streak, but the manager has had enough.

Despite an impressive cameo off the bench last week, Paul Pogba remains on the bench. Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood move to the starting XI, while Daniel James and Jesse Lingard will head to the bench. The rest of the side goes as follows with a 4-2-3-1 system.