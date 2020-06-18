Tottenham vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United will play their first competitive match in more than three months Friday, as they will take on Tottenham Hotspur behind closed doors in the English Premier League. This will be the first match for both clubs following the league’s suspension after the Coronavirus pandemic hit football all over the world. This match will kick-off Friday at 20:15 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can breathe because he will have a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of this match. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba were both injured when the league got suspended. However, both are healthy and expected to see minutes. The lone potential injury absentee would be Phil Jones, as he is dealing with a knock. The former Blackburn Rovers star will be a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be without Dele Alli, as the star playmaker is suspended for this contest. Troy Parrott has been ruled out through illness and Japhet Tanganga is out due to back problems. The biggest news, however, is the return of star striker Harry Kane. The England international should have missed the remainder of the 2019-20 season, but he recovered during the lockdown. He is now healthy and ready to lead the Spurs once again.

Form guide

The Red Devils enter this game on the heels of an 11-game undefeated streak in all competitions. They defeated Manchester City (2-0) in their most recent Premier League match. Plus, they also registered a thumping 5-0 win at LASK Linz the last time they saw competitive action. The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the standings with 45 points and are three behind Chelsea, who currently sit in fourth place.

Tottenham, on the other hand, enter this match on a three-game winless run in the Premier League (D1, L2). It’s safe to say their season has not gone as expected. The Spurs were likely to contend for a 2020-21 UEFA Champions League berth but, instead, they are sitting in eighth place of the standings and are seven points behind Chelsea. They have gone W3, L2 in their last two at home, though, so at least they offer promise of making things competitive here.

What is our recent record against Tottenham Hotspur?

Manchester United have enjoyed playing against Tottenham in recent matches, as they own a W7, L4 mark in the previous 11 Premier League H2H matches. The Red Devils also secured a win the last time these two clubs met. It ended 2-1 in December last year. Rashford netted a brace for Manchester United, while Alli scored the Spurs’ lone goal.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are favourites according to most bookmakers, most notably due to the hot streak they were carrying before the season got suspended. Having said that, Tottenham won’t be an easy opponent and could pose a threat if Kane is completely healthy. The Red Devils have gained confidence as the season progressed, however, and they couldn’t have asked for a tougher test to re-start the campaign. This one could easily end in a draw due to the strength of both sides, but don’t be surprised if Manchester United end up securing the three points solely based on their recent form.