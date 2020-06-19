CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in the Premier League following the hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Red Devils will play Friday at Tottenham.

Here is the starting XI selected for this clash. Paul Pogba will be on the bench, while Marcus Rashford starts on the left wing.

Starting Lineup

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Bench

Sergio Romero (GK), Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood