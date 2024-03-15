Man United News: Why Is Mainoo Not In England Squad, Will Lindelof Lose Captaincy?

Southgate Still Waits Before Mainoo Inclusion
Despite Marcus Rashford experiencing inconsistent form and Harry Maguire still recovering from an injury setback that sidelined him for three consecutive matches, both players have once again been called up for international duty. Leading up to the upcoming international break, there was much speculation regarding the potential inclusion of teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo in the senior squad for the first time in his career. Mainoo’s performances for Manchester United have undoubtedly met the standards expected by Southgate, surpassing even those of his senior midfield counterpart Jordan Henderson, who is not having the best of times at Ajax.
While Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite earned their debut call-ups, Mainoo’s inclusion has been delayed. However, this delay is unlikely to trouble Erik ten Hag, as it allows him to ensure the promising young prospect remains fit during the break, ready for United’s return to action at the end of March. It also seems that Mainoo’s place in the national team could be a more expected prospect after the Euros in Germany, when the new Nations League campaign kicks off in September.
Southgate said in a press conference that he wants to be careful with Mainoo and to give him more time in Man United’s first-team, to experience the top level, drawing similarities to how much more Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka had played before getting their first call-ups for England.
Lindelof Losing Sweden Captaincy?
While Mainoo is not in the England squad, Victor Lindelof is ready to feature for Sweden. But Man United centre-back also knows he will have a rest during the summer, with his national team failing to qualify for EURO 2024, marking their absence from the finals for the first time in nearly thirty years. Despite their efforts, Sweden only managed to secure 10 points from eight matches, finishing third in their qualifying group behind Belgium and Austria.
Lindelof may face repercussions for Sweden’s disappointing qualifying campaign, though it seems harsh considering the collective underperformance of the entire squad. The team’s lackluster form led to the dismissal of Janne Andersson and the appointment of former AC Milan striker Tomasson. Tomasson has indicated that a decision regarding the captaincy has been made, but he is withholding the announcement until he addresses the squad directly. Come the March matches, Lindelof might not be the captain anymore.
Brooks To Officiate The Liverpool Match
John Brooks has been appointed as the referee for Manchester United’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday. The appointment of Brooks for the upcoming game signals that England’s most significant rivalry will be overseen by the highly experienced official this weekend, according to reports from the Manchester Evening News.
Assisting Brooks on Sunday will be Lee Betts and Timothy Wood, while Anthony Taylor will serve as the fourth official. Tim Robinson will be responsible for VAR decisions, with support from Chris Kavanagh. Brooks has previously officiated three matches involving United this season, including the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in January. Over the course of his career, he has presided over a total of six United fixtures, with the team emerging victorious in five of those encounters.
Leave a Reply