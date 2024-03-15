Man United News: Why Is Mainoo Not In England Squad, Will Lindelof Lose Captaincy?

Despite Marcus Rashford experiencing inconsistent form and Harry Maguire still recovering from an injury setback that sidelined him for three consecutive matches, both players have once again been called up for international duty. Leading up to the upcoming international break, there was much speculation regarding the potential inclusion of teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo in the senior squad for the first time in his career. Mainoo’s performances for Manchester United have undoubtedly met the standards expected by Southgate, surpassing even those of his senior midfield counterpart Jordan Henderson, who is not having the best of times at Ajax.

While Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite earned their debut call-ups, Mainoo’s inclusion has been delayed. However, this delay is unlikely to trouble Erik ten Hag, as it allows him to ensure the promising young prospect remains fit during the break, ready for United’s return to action at the end of March. It also seems that Mainoo’s place in the national team could be a more expected prospect after the Euros in Germany, when the new Nations League campaign kicks off in September.

Southgate said in a press conference that he wants to be careful with Mainoo and to give him more time in Man United’s first-team, to experience the top level, drawing similarities to how much more Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka had played before getting their first call-ups for England.

Lindelof Losing Sweden Captaincy?

While Mainoo is not in the England squad, Victor Lindelof is ready to feature for Sweden. But Man United centre-back also knows he will have a rest during the summer, with his national team failing to qualify for EURO 2024, marking their absence from the finals for the first time in nearly thirty years. Despite their efforts, Sweden only managed to secure 10 points from eight matches, finishing third in their qualifying group behind Belgium and Austria.