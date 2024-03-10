Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Three Things We Learned

Garnacho returned to the right flank with a vengeance, causing Everton considerable trouble. His direct style of play left the Toffees bewildered, showcasing his formidable attacking prowess. In this exceptional form, Garnacho proved unstoppable for the visitors, winning two penalties that were expertly converted by his fellow attackers, setting a new record in the process. The 19-year-old’s performance was outstanding, as his dynamic runs injected momentum into the game and alleviated potential nerves. Ten Hag owes Garnacho a debt of gratitude, as without his impactful contribution, the outcome of the match could have been significantly different, possibly resulting in a goalless draw. But his first-half performance made things easier for everyone on the team.

Onana Shows Quality

Man United keep having problems defensively, allowing way to many shots to their opponents. While the two penalties made things much easier, United still allowed Sean Dyche’s side to make 23 shots on goal, six of which went on target. This is why Andre Onana was once again important. Despite shaky beginnings at Old Trafford, recent performances in the Premier League have underscored precisely why United secured his signature. Securing a clean sheet has propelled him to second place in the golden glove rankings for the season. He stood out as the sole composed figure in the backline, amidst ongoing challenges in building play from defence. His solid performance is sure to boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming clash against Liverpool next weekend, which could be of great importance in that game.

Stars At Real Madrid, Well Past Prime At United