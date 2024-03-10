Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Three Things We Learned

Manchester United get to their winning ways in the Premier League, as they managed to dispatch Everton with a 2-0 at Old Trafford. But this was far from a simple affair – United won thanks to two first-half penalties, both after Alejandro Garnacho wreaking havoc in Everton’s penalty area.
First it was Bruno Fernandes who converted from the spot, later on it was Marcus Rashford, and the Devils managed to get the hold of the match and earn the massively important three points. Here is what we learned from the match.
