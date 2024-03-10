News Ticker

Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Three Things We Learned

March 10, 2024

Manchester United get to their winning ways in the Premier League, as they managed to dispatch Everton with a 2-0 at Old Trafford. But this was far from a simple affair – United won thanks to two first-half penalties, both after Alejandro Garnacho wreaking havoc in Everton’s penalty area.

First it was Bruno Fernandes who converted from the spot, later on it was Marcus Rashford, and the Devils managed to get the hold of the match and earn the massively important three points. Here is what we learned from the match.

Garnacho Shines To Make The Difference

Garnacho returned to the right flank with a vengeance, causing Everton considerable trouble. His direct style of play left the Toffees bewildered, showcasing his formidable attacking prowess. In this exceptional form, Garnacho proved unstoppable for the visitors, winning two penalties that were expertly converted by his fellow attackers, setting a new record in the process. The 19-year-old’s performance was outstanding, as his dynamic runs injected momentum into the game and alleviated potential nerves. Ten Hag owes Garnacho a debt of gratitude, as without his impactful contribution, the outcome of the match could have been significantly different, possibly resulting in a goalless draw. But his first-half performance made things easier for everyone on the team.

Onana Shows Quality

Man United keep having problems defensively, allowing way to many shots to their opponents. While the two penalties made things much easier, United still allowed Sean Dyche’s side to make 23 shots on goal, six of which went on target. This is why Andre Onana was once again important. Despite shaky beginnings at Old Trafford, recent performances in the Premier League have underscored precisely why United secured his signature. Securing a clean sheet has propelled him to second place in the golden glove rankings for the season. He stood out as the sole composed figure in the backline, amidst ongoing challenges in building play from defence. His solid performance is sure to boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming clash against Liverpool next weekend, which could be of great importance in that game.

Stars At Real Madrid, Well Past Prime At United

Despite emerging victorious, United persisted with a counter-attacking approach against Everton, which can be seen as rather embarrassing when facing a team of their caliber. Failing to dominate possession against a side fighting relegation is a concern that United cannot afford to overlook. The reason for this tactical approach becomes evident when considering the struggles of players like Casemiro and Raphael Varane in initiating attacks from the defensive line, often resulting in turnovers. Former Real Madrid players were very different when they were playing in Spain, in their prime, but right now, it is clear they can be a burden on the team and that they have some clear defficiencies. Looking ahead, it’s imperative that both players are replaced during the summer transfer window with individuals capable of maintaining possession and facilitating build-up play. That is what Erik Ten Hag wants from this team any way.

