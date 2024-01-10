Man United News: Martial Rejects Offers, Hannibal Closer To Leaving

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have started their 2024 with a win, after beating Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Monday night, in what was a comfortable 2-0 victory in the FA Cup third round match. Erik Ten Hag’s team already knows they will have another weaker opposition in the next round at the end of January, as they are to face the winner of a replay between League Two’s Newport County and National League’s Eastleigh.

But before then, the Devils will have to face Tottenham Hotspur in London this coming Sunday, which will be their only Premier League match in January. That is an unexpected schedule for Ten Hag’s team who will have more time to work on things on the training pitch. But that also means there is more time and space for the transfer talk, which is never boring when Man United are the subject. Here are the latest stories worth talking about.

What Will Happen With Martial?

Reports from the Sky Sports are suggesting Anthony Martial is not going to leave Manchester United this month. At least not for now, as he has rejected the interest shown by Olympique de Marseille and Fenerbahce. The French and Turkish giants wanted to explore the option of signing the striker from United, knowing they could getting him on a discount, as his contract with the Devils is set to expire in the summer.

But Martial was not interested in negotiating, so now he intends to stay at Man United until the summer. From the player’s point of view, this is not an unexpected move. If he loves on a free in the summer, he will be able to have more say about where he goes and also get bigger wages, as his new club would not have to pay a transfer fee. There was some talk earlier this month that United are looking into the option of extending the Frenchman’s contract for another year, until 2025, so they could actually sell him this summer. But that brings its risks too – Martial then might stay on for another year and be an option in the squad, despite it being clear he is not in the manager’s plans.

Hannibal Deserves A Chance Elsewhere

The Athletic are reporting now that Sevilla are advancing towards an agreement to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United, for the remainder of this season. But it would not be just a simple loan. David Ornstein reports it would include an option to buy in the summer, which, if activated, would generate a sizeable return for Man United. In fact, the reports are also suggestions that United are looking to also include a buy-back clause, just in case Hannibal does really well at Sevilla once they buy him from United, if they buy him. This seems like a chance Hannibal cannot miss out on and United do not really have any reasons to stand in his way. The Tunisia international would get six months at a big European club, although a struggling one, and if he does well, he could earn himself the move of his career. At United, it seems right now, Hannibal would not have a great future.