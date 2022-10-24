What Awaits Manchester United Before The World Cup Break?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have managed to get a late goal and salvage a poitn from the trip to Stamford Bridge, where they drew 1-1 against Chelsea. It was a match in which the Devils had their chances to get an even better result, but ultimately had to feel lucky to escape a loss. But Erik ten Hag’s side is quickly moving forwards, towards new challenges. The matches are coming thick and fast and there is more football to be played before the World Cup in Qatar.

With the great tournament set to start on 20 November, Manchester United will have six more matches to play, before the players disperse, with the break set to last from 13 November to Boxing Day. Here is what awaits Manchester United in these coming weeks.

Sheriff And West Ham At Home

Man United are badly in need to finish top of their Europa League group, considering that in the competition’s new format, the group winners are set to skip the first knockout round next February. With the tough schedule already in full force, it would be a welcome break for Ten Hag’s team and that is why it is imperative to beat Sheriff at Old Trafford this Thursday. This should not be too big of a task for United, who will have an interesting matchup at the same place on Sunday, when West Ham United come to town. Man United usually do well against the Hammers when playing at home, but 13 months ago, there was an unexpected loss in the League Cup when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge of the team.

Trips To Spain And Birmingham

On 3 November – Thursday next week – Man United will play their crucial Europa League match. If we assume United and Real Sociedad will beat Sheriff and Omonia respectively this Thursday, this matchup in Spain will be a direct header for the top spot in the group. With United losing to the Basque side 1-0 at home, they will have to get a win with at least a two-goal margin, if they are to not have to think about goal differences. Also, a one-goal margin win which is not 1-0 would be enough for Ten Hag’s side. Following this match, on 6 November, United will have another trip, this time to face Aston Villa. Following the sacking of Steven Gerrard and appointment of Unai Emery, they will face the man which beat them in the Europa League final with Villarreal in 2021.

Again Villa, Then The Cottagers

Funnily enough, four days after they meet Villa in Birmingham in Premier League, United will host the same team in the League Cup encounter on 10 November. Two games against the same opposition in quick succession can offer two radically different matches, with different setups and lineups, so watch out for that. And then, in the final match before the World Cup, on 13 November, Man United will travel to London to face Fulham with free-scoring Aleksandar Mitrovic in their team. If United get a strong finish in the league before the long break, that could be of huge importance for the look of our entire season.