Manchester United vs West Ham United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s undefeated run in all competitions came to an end this past weekend, as The Red Devils lost against Chelsea in the 2019-20 FA Cup semifinals. However, The Red Devils are keen to extend their unbeaten streak in the Premier League during the final home match of the season, as they will host West Ham United at Old Trafford. Kick-off for this match has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 22nd, at 18:00 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have to make a few changes on defence once again. Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have been on the sidelines, and that’s not expected to change for this tilt. Plus, Eric Bailly has been listed as a game-time decision following his aerial collision with Harry Maguire on Sunday against Chelsea. The Ivorian is not likely to play Wednesday, and it should be treated as questionable for Sunday’s season finale at Leicester City. Lee Grant is also sidelined, but the third-string goalkeeper probably wouldn’t make the matchday squad even if he were fit to play.

At the other end, West Ham won’t have veteran playmaker Robert Snodgrass due to injury, while Ryan Fredericks has been struggling with a calf problem. This has forced David Moyes to call up two youngsters, Ben Johnson and Conor Coventry, for Wednesday’s tilt. Former Lazio star Felipe Anderson is fit again and will also be available for selection.

Form guide

Manchester United saw the end of their 19-game undefeated streak in all competitions following Sunday’s loss at Chelsea. However, The Red Devils remain undefeated in their last 12 Premier League contests (W8, D4). This game couldn’t be any more imporant for the Old Trafford side. A win or a draw would be enough to leap Leicester City into third place. In fact, Solskjaer’s men could go as high as third. For that to happen, they must win and hope for a Chelsea defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday. Knowing Manchester United have to face Leicester on Sunday, winning against West Ham is absolutely essential. Especially if Manchester United want to play in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season.

West Ham have a lot to play for as well. The Hammers currently sit in 16th place with 37 points. They might not be in real danger of getting relegated, but math says they might still play in the Championship in 2020-21. They would be off the relegation hook if they escape with at least one point here, though. As a result, they won’t back down and act as if this game doesn’t matter to them. For what is worth, West Ham enter this matchup in a strong run of form. They have won their last two EPL matches while losing just once in their last five (W3, D1, L1). At the very least, they should feel confident enough to get a positive result out of Old Trafford.

Predicted outcome

West Ham United enter this match in a strong run of form. However, they’re not much of a threat considering how good Manchester United have looked in the Premier League of late. Based on what they’ve done of late, The Reds are big favourites to secure the win in this contest. Especially considering what’s at stake for them if they earn the three points.