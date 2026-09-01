What Awaits Manchester United In September 2026

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Manchester United will play five matches during September and they will come in three different competitions. Despite wanting to go further than last season’s second round of the League Cup, Michael Carrick’s team will be eager to mark their return to Champions League football.

First Up – Trip To Merseyside

Manchester United will open their September schedule on Sunday, when they will be traveling to Liverpool to face Everton at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton have started their season well, with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace. In the season opener, the Toffees scored late in the first and early into the second half, via Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry. They followed this with a comfortable win against Preston North End in the first round of the League Cup. A 4-0 victory sealed their place in the next round. Their final match they played so far came last weekend at Bournemout where David Moyes’ side fought back to a 1-1 draw with James Tarkowski’s goal in the stoppage time.

Return To Champions League

Manchester United are returning to Champions League football after years of missing out and it will be an interesting campaign. Many are already looking forward to trips to Spain against Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, as well as Bayern Munich’s arrival at Old Trafford. But first, United will be hosting Azerbaijani side Sabah, debutants in the competition. In fact, Sabah were established as recently as 2017, so this will be a truly unique encounter. It will also be a great chance for Michael Carrick’s team to have a triumphant comeback to the premier European competition.

The Manchester Derby Awaits

After that, another match at Old Trafford is coming up, on 13 September, and that will be the Manchester Derby. Man City with new head coach Enzo Maresca will be a big challenge for the Red Devils. So far this season, City already have had one loss that hurt them, a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield. Maresca missed the chance of lifting silverware in his first official match, but his next two brought two wins. In the Premier League opener, they managed to get a 2-1 win against Bournemouth thanks to a comeback, while Crystal Palace posed much less problems. City won 4-1, and before facing United, they will first have to play Coventry as well as Porto in Portugal.

Brighton In Town For League Cup

Manchester United will play in their third different competition this month on 16 September, when they will be set to face Brighton at Old Trafford. It will be yet another home game for Michael Carrick’s team, and this one will come against another Premier League side. Brighton defeated Aston Villa 4-0 in their first Premier League match, which goes on to show they are far from a team for underestimating.

After Brighton, Man Untied’s final game of September will be on the 20th, when they will be traveling to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. After that, the new, week longer international break will set in, and United will not be in action until 10 October.