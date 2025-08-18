Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United began their 2025/26 Premier League season with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford. Despite producing a lively performance, the Red Devils came away with nothing as Riccardo Calafiori’s header from a corner proved decisive. Ruben Amorim handed debuts to Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in his first league match in charge, while Benjamin Šeško was introduced from the bench in the second half. Arsenal struggled for long spells but capitalised on a single set-piece, leaving United empty-handed despite their encouraging display.

Set-Piece Struggles Resurface

Amorim had already highlighted set-piece defending as a weakness after his side conceded twice from dead balls in a pre-season meeting with Arsenal. That problem resurfaced when Calafiori’s opener came from a poorly defended corner, with Altay Bayındır misjudging the delivery. The United manager will be frustrated that lessons have not yet been learned, as Arsenal again punished his team from a routine situation. For all of United’s progress in open play, their inability to defend set pieces remains a serious flaw. Sure, we could talk about the dubiousness of whether there was a foul on Bayindir, but it is these set-pieces that keep troubling United that should be the focus.

Encouraging Signs Without the Finishing Touch

Beyond Bayındır’s error, United’s performance reflected the style Amorim is aiming to instil. Their play was direct, their wide options posed constant danger, and the movement between lines flowed well. Yet the final execution was missing. Cunha impressed with his energy but is more suited to playing behind a striker, while Mbeumo’s pace and aggression made him an instant threat. Šeško’s introduction added presence up front, and the trio showed glimpses of a promising partnership. Though the defeat will sting, there was evidence that United are beginning to look like a coherent, well-structured side under their new manager.

De Ligt Preferred Over Maguire

Team selection offered insight into Amorim’s thinking, particularly at the heart of the back three. Matthijs de Ligt was chosen ahead of Harry Maguire, a call that proved correct as the Dutch defender kept Viktor Gyökeres under control throughout. De Ligt’s performance suggested he may become the first-choice option in that role, with Maguire likely to feature more as rotation than a guaranteed starter. The decision also reflected the increased depth available to Amorim across his squad.

Transfer Priorities Still Clear

Despite the progress, key weaknesses remain. Bayındır’s mistake highlighted lingering uncertainty in goal, an issue that has persisted since David de Gea’s departure. André Onana, fit but unused, may return soon, though speculation continues over possible moves for Gianluigi Donnarumma or Emiliano Martínez.

Midfield balance is also unresolved. While United boast attacking quality with Cunha, Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Šeško, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount, the deeper pivot remains under question. Links with Carlos Baleba suggest Amorim is seeking greater solidity. With the transfer window closing on 1 September, United must decide whether to address the goalkeeper position or reinforce midfield before the deadline.