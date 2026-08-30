CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Ipswich Town

Manchester United are back in Premier League action, still looking for their first win of the season. Michael Carrick decided on his favourite 4-2-3-1 system, with Senne Lammens in goal. Harry Maguire will this time be joined by Lisandro Martinez in central defence, while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are the two full-backs. Youri Tielemans gets another start in central midfield, this time next to Kobbie Mainoo. Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford will be the two wingers, helping Matheus Cunha up front. All of them will be supported by captain Bruno Fernandes.