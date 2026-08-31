Manchester United 5-2 Ipswich Town: Four Things We Learned

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Manchester United produced an emphatic response to their opening-day defeat, beating Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford to claim their first Premier League victory of the 2026/27 campaign. The visitors struck first through Leif Davis after 29 minutes, but Michael Carrick’s side eventually found their rhythm, with Bruno Fernandes finishing a devastating counter-attack shortly before half-time to level the contest.b United then took control after the break. Jacob Greaves turned Harry Maguire’s effort into his own net to put the hosts ahead, before Fernandes converted from the penalty spot five minutes later. The captain completed his hat-trick soon afterwards, with United adding another goal to establish a commanding 5-1 advantage before Chuba Akpom pulled one back late on.

Mighty Fernandes Nets A Hat-Trick

Fernandes could hardly have asked for a better way to begin the new campaign after an extraordinary individual season in 2025/26. The Portuguese midfielder broke the Premier League record for assists in a single season before being named PFA Players’ Player of the Year during the week, and he carried that momentum straight into the opening home fixture. His equaliser settled United after another frustrating start, while his penalty gave Carrick’s side breathing room before he completed his hat-trick. Once again, Fernandes was the player United turned to when the game needed to change direction. His influence will be just as important this season, particularly with United returning to the Champions League and facing a considerably heavier schedule.

United Respond Impressively After The Break

United controlled much of the first half, enjoying around 60 per cent possession, but struggled to turn that dominance into clear opportunities. Ipswich were able to protect their lead without being placed under sustained pressure. That changed immediately after half-time. United increased the tempo, moved the ball with greater purpose and repeatedly pinned the visitors back. The pressure eventually told when Maguire’s shot took a decisive deflection off Greaves, and Fernandes’ penalty five minutes later effectively shifted the momentum beyond Ipswich’s reach. Two more goals followed as United took complete control before allowing Akpom to score a late consolation. It was precisely the sort of second-half response Carrick would have wanted after the Hull defeat.

Good Comeback For Rashford

Marcus Rashford made his first Manchester United start in 626 days and provided plenty of reasons for optimism during his return to Old Trafford. Operating from the left, the 28-year-old looked dangerous throughout the match and came close to scoring when he narrowly missed Cunha’s driven cross. He later forced a save from the Ipswich goalkeeper and almost produced a spectacular individual goal after dribbling past three defenders. Rashford was eventually withdrawn in the 80th minute, but his performance suggested he could become an important attacking option for Carrick as the season develops.

Shaw Underlines United’s Left-Back Problem

Luke Shaw’s latest performance only strengthened the argument that United need another specialist left-back. The England international was caught out on the flank for Ipswich’s opener after committing himself too early against Abdul Fatawu, allowing the winger to escape before Davis eventually struck the bar and past Lammens. Shaw then misjudged another situation involving Fatawu moments later, leaving Ipswich with another opportunity from the same area. After also struggling against Hull, it is now two consecutive below-par performances from Shaw at left-back. Given his injury record and United’s need to cope with four competitions, relying on him throughout the campaign would be a significant gamble. INEOS already appear to regard Newcastle’s Lewis Hall as their preferred long-term solution. If United are prepared to wait for another opportunity to sign him, Carrick will nevertheless need a more reliable short-term answer.