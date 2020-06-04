Manchester United Would Be Wise To Chase Thiago Almada

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have made the signing of a right winger their top priority ahead of the upcoming transfer market. Names such as David Brooks and Rabbi Matondo have been mentioned in the past, but everybody knows the club wants to land Jadon Sancho, from Borussia Dortmund.

However, The Red Devils must be realistic. Sancho will be extremely expensive, and the Coronavirus pandemic might prevent the club from landing him. If that’s the case, then trying to find alternatives is a good idea. That’s where the name of Thiago Almada comes into play.

The 19-year-old Argentinian playmaker currently plays for Velez Sarsfield, but he is close to depart from the Liniers club. Several sides are already enquiring for his services, but the Old Trafford outfit has moved quicker than their competitors. According to a report from Fichajes.net, the Premier League giants are already negotiating for Almada.

Manchester United must move quickly to sign Almada

Approaching the talented youngster could pay off sooner than later. First, Almada would be considerably cheaper than Sancho or Brooks. His upside is something to consider as well. He has made some quality displays at the league level, but the best is yet to come for him.

Almada needs to play in a more competitive environment to further enhance his skills and reach his potential. Moving to Manchester United would allow him to reach his peak form, although if his displays have shown anything, is that he is already loaded with quality despite his age.

As if that wasn’t enough, Almada offers positional versatility as well. The Argentinian can play both on the right or through the middle, and that is a huge plus. A midfield three with Almada flanking Anthony Martial and Daniel James could create havoc on opposing defences, both in pace and quality.

The Red Devils will have to compete to sign the 19-year-old, though. Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have shown interest on him in the past. That won’t change now that he is suddenly available. Velez, for what is worth, expect to receive around 22million euros to part ways with their prized youngster.

Negotiations have already started. However, neither party expects real progress until a date closer to the transfer window. One thing is certain, though. Almada would be an excellent business for Manchester United, and he could one of the bargains of the last few years if he develops as expected.