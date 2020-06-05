Official: First Three Manchester United Premier League Fixtures Have Been Confirmed

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United already have an idea of where and when they will resume their 2019-20 Premier League season.

Per Sky Sports, three of The Red Devils’ nine EPL matches already have a fixed KO time. All of them will be shown live via Sky Sports’ different platforms. The list goes as follows:

Fixtures already confirmed:

Tottenham vs Manchester United – 8:15 PM – June 19

Manchester United vs Sheffield United – 6 PM – June 24

Brighton vs Manchester United – 8:15 PM – June 30

Fixtures not confirmed yet:

In addition to that, other six Premier League fixtures are waiting confirmation. This is also the case with the club’s match against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Manchester United vs Southampton

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Manchester United vs West Ham

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester United enter the resumption of the season in fifth place with 45 points. They are three points behind Chelsea for fourth place — and an automatic UEFA Champions League berth. There are nine games left on the schedule.