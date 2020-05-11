Manchester United Should Sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic At All Costs

Embed from Getty Images

One of the areas where Manchester United could use an upgrade ahead of the 2020-21 season is central midfield. Regardless of Paul Pogba’s potential departure, The Red Devils could use more depth in the middle of the pitch . Adding another playmaker would add competition to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Several names might move to Old Trafford soon. The latest name The Red Devils could pursue is Lazio’s midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder could leave Lazio for a reported €80million. Based on recent reports, Manchester United are one of the sides that could pursue the Serbian.

The Serie A giants have already expressed an intention to let the Serbian midfielder leave if the right offer comes along. The €80million tag is certainly achievable for most top sides in Europe. However, although United would have to compete with several teams to land. Bayern Munich, Chelsea and others have mulled moves for the talented 25-year-old playmaker.

Milinkovic-Savic could be a great fit for Manchester United

That said, Manchester United look like the best fit for the central midfielder. The other aforementioned teams already have decent depth in midfield, whereas United certainly need – at least – one more player in the middle of the pitch. Milinkovic-Savic could be an intriguing partner for Pogba but if the Frenchman leaves the side, then he could easily takeover as the team’s main deep playmaking threat.

The sole idea of Milinkovic-Savic in the same midfield as McTominay could give The Red Devils a lot of physicality, posing an imposing threat for other teams. The other advantage Milinkovic-Savic could give the side is versatility. The Lazio star can play as a defensive presence, a central playmaker or as an attacking midfielder. That’s something no other midfielder in the current first-team squad can do effectively.

Milinkovic-Savic has four goals and five assists in 25 league Serie A outings this term. He could be an intriguing addition for Manchester United in the 2020-21 campaign if they can agree to a deal for him.