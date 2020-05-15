Manchester United Agree Deal With Lyon Striker – Schalke Winger Next?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been quiet doing business ahead of the summer transfer market. Recent reports have indicated they could be close to sign two new players in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement with Lyon forward Moussa Dembele for a reported £61.8million (€70m). The news have been confirmed by English outlet The Express. It also detailed the Old Trafford side went ahead of Chelsea in the pursue of the Frenchman. The 23-year-old striker, who registers previous stints at Fulham and Celtic, has been one of the Ligue 1’s most prolific strikers ever since he joined the French club. Dembele has 16 goals and two assists in 27 league outings this term. If anything, he seems set to move to a more competitive environment.

Dembele has scored 42 goals in 88 appearances for Lyon since joining from Celtic in 2018. However, he might not be the only player who’s close to complete an Old Trafford switch. The other one goes by the name of Rabbi Matondo.

The 19-year-old Schalke winger has enjoyed a great season with the Bundesliga club. All signs point towards him returning to England. The Welsh youngster has just one goal in 12 appearances this season, but he has shown the makings of being a diamond in the rough.

The Red Devils are not likely to make an immediate approach for Matondo, though. Manchester United remain open for a Jadon Sancho swoop. But, if they can’t get the Dortmund star, then they might pursue the Wales international. He has already won three caps representing Ryan Giggs’ side.

Matondo is currently valued at €8million per Transfermarkt. Schalke have not set an asking price for the former Manchester City prospect, but no one should feel surprised if he returns to Manchester before the current calendar year comes to an end.