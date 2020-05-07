Transfer Speculation: Manchester United Planning Aaron Ramsey – Paul Pogba Swap?

Embed from Getty Images

One of the biggest transfer stories ahead of the 2020-21 season – regardless of when it might start – is the one involving Paul Pogba. The Frenchman does not want to extend his tenure at Manchester United and all signs indicate he will be leaving the club in the coming months.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan are all keen to make a move for the 27-year-old, although Pogba has said he wants to return to Juventus or join Real Madrid. There might be an instance where The Red Devils might do business with Juventus, parting ways with Pogba and adding one player to their own first-team squad.

The player in question is Aaron Ramsey. Manchester United have been interested in the former Arsenal star for quite a while and, considering he’s not getting the first-team minutes he would want in a stacked Juventus side, he might consider a return to England. The plan, then, is simple. Juventus would offer Ramsey-plus-cash in a deal to lure Pogba away from Old Trafford.

Which team would get an advantage if this deal becomes reality?

On paper, Pogba is the better player by a wide margin. However, Ramsey can fit better into a “secondary creative role”. After all, Bruno Fernandes will be United’s main playmaker on the Old Trafford side for years to come. It’s hard to envision Pogba playing in such role, mostly due to his tendency to become the team’s go-to guy. It has been proven that the Frenchman is more comfortable when leading the side and making the team play at his own pace. That’s not likely to play at Manchester United anymore.

He could get that wish at Juventus, though. Despite the depth, centre midfield could be considered as Juventus’ weakest area. Adding Pogba into the mix could change that. It would also allow the Frenchman to form a stellar partnership with Miralem Pjanic in central midfield.

At least on paper, it seems both sides would benefit from this transaction. Now it’s up to the clubs to start negotiations. However, Ramsey has the potential to be a success at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Pogba would surely be happy to return to the club where he discovered his best form at club level. It seems to be a win-win situation for all parties involved.