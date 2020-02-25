Nemanja Matic Keen To Leave Manchester United Once The Current Season Ends

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United might experience the departure of one of their most experienced players during the course of the summer transfer window

Per several reports, Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic will depart from The Red Devils once the current 2019-20 season comes to an end. The former Chelsea playmaker is not happy with the role he’s had under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. As a result, he would be open to explore new alternative to resume his playing career.

“Playing” has been one of Matic’s issues at Old Trafford this season. Sure, he has been playing regularly over the past few weeks. But this has happened only because Scott McTominay suffered a ligament injury. The Scotsman returned to the squad last weekend, so all signs point towards Matic heading back to the bench once again. At this point, he is nothing more than the backup central midfielder behind both McTominay and Fred. That’s not a role he has been holding many times throughout his career..

Despite the lack of playing time, Matic has pedigree all over Europe. It might not take long before other teams try to sign him if he were to be available. Inter Milan have been interested in making a move for the 31-year-old. Per reports, they could re-ignite that interest come summertime. AC Milan were keen to approach to him as well, but Matic’s wage demands are out of their current budget. A move to another Premier League team could be another possibility.

Matic has logged 19 appearances for Manchester United this season in all competitions. He has been at Old Trafford since the beginning of the 2017-18 season. In three years with the club, Matic has racked up 107 appearances for The Red Devils. He has scored four times.