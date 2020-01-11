CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI Against Norwich City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced his starting XI for Saturday’s contest against Norwich City.

Arguably the biggest news is the presence of Harry Maguire anchoring the back line. The former Leicester centre-back could have faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but he recovered quicker than anticipated and will draw the start here. He will play alongside Victor Lindelof at centre-back.

Plus, Fred and Nemanja Matic will continue playing as central midfielders. And Juan Mata gets a start at the N°10 hole, with Andreas Pereira moving to the right wing.

The rest of the time goes as follows: