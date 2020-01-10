Scouting Next Man United Opponent: Norwich Need An Escape

Manchester United are in need to winning couple of consecutive Premier League matches. After a defeat to Manchester City in League Cup which showed that the Red Devils are miles behind their rivals (despite the recent league win), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side simply needs points, especially after another win from Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United against West Ham.

The best team to win points against this season has been Norwich and they will be coming to Old Trafford on Saturday. They are currently in 20th place and there is no better way to start recuperating the confidence then by winning without much trouble. That might not be the easiest task, but then again, if not now, when?

One Win Since Last Meeting

The team sides met in the first half of the campaign. It was the end of October when Man United went to Carrow Road and got back home with a comfortable win. It was one of the better performances for Man United, as Devils won 3-1 in a match where scoring five would not have been unrealistic in the slightest. Something similar Solskjaer will hope to get on Saturday and judging by Norwich’s form, it is completely possible.

In the 11 matches that followed for Norwich since the game against United, they won just one, at Goodison Park against Everton. There have been good results and it is interesting that Norwich managed to draw against Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham, but they also lost to Aston Villa, Southampton, Brighton and Watford. It has not been great for them.

Emi Buendia Could Join A Top Six Team

Imagine this. Manchester United are a side that wants to finish in top four this season, but they are also a side that is severely lacking in creativity. They will play against a team with just three wins in 21 matches, but they have the player that has been creating in abundance. In fact, Emiliano Buendia has created more chances than all Premier League players, with the exception of Kevin De Bruyne.

Yes, Emi Buendia has been so good and there is a reason why many believe he is set to join a top six Premier League before too long. To make things interesting, Buendia has been going under the radar, as players like James Maddison and Jack Grealish have been in the spotlight. The fact that Buendia has made seven assists this season at a team in the last place – it really tells you something. He has been a true revelation in his first season in the league.

Pukki Not On Fire, But Still Dangerous

Teemu Pukki has been on fire in August of 2019, but then he went cold. The Finnish striker has not been on fire recently, as he scored three goals since mid-September, but then again, he has been dangerous. Pukki has been scoring goals from all possible opportunities early on, but despite that, United should still be very careful.

Pukki is a good finisher who often shoots from wide areas of the inside of the box. That might not be always ideal for him and his team, but he has shown he knows how to score from those opportunities.