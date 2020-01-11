Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United were in a need of a comfortable win and that is exactly what they got on Saturday afternoon, beating Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored the first two goals of the match, including a converted penalty, before Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood added a goal each to make the day even sweeter.

It was a really good day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his boys. The team got the much necessary confidence to score goals with ease ahead of a packed few weeks, whilst also getting a great performance from Juan Mata who made two assists.

Rashford Loves The Pressure

Marcus Rashford had another day to remember. He scored two goals to put United ahead and get away from Norwich. It became obvious the visitors will not be able to get back into the match and there is another thing to think about here. Rashford now has 14 Premier League goals this season. It is still early January and he already got to his best league tally in his career.

One of the reasons for that is the fact that he is now the only real penalty taker and no one is really disputing that anymore. That is a good show of character and taking the responsibility on his shoulders. He is already at 19 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions, proving that the new responsibilities in this squad are not hindering him, but helping him shine.

Mata Shows His Better Side

This was the game in which Juan Mata showed his critics that he is still not done, that he can be the creative hub from time to time. United really missed the Spaniard pulling the stringst from the number 10 role, especially against sides like Norwich. But the thing was that Mata was given space to operate.

On the other hand, Man United fans had a good reason to be sceptic about Mata getting a new deal with United. Hopefully, he will be able to prove us all wrong at the age of 32.

Norwich Have A Long Way To Go

When Norwich came up from the Championship, most people thought that they have the best attacking potential between them, Villa and Sheffield United. Whilst that proved to be correct, Norwich are defensively having the most problems and against United they continued conceding goals with ease. That is not the way for the Cannaries to stay in the league and it is already hard seeing them turning things around. Their defensive woes must be solved very soon.

The Fans Turn On Glazers And Woodward

One of the things most Man United fans will be happy about is the fact that the fans in the stadium were united in singing against the Glazers family and Ed Woodward.

They showed discontent with the way they are leading the club and it was good to see the fans did not navigate their anger towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It was all only against the board and Woodward. That might not yield much, but sending them a message is still a powerful thing to do.