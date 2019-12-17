Manchester United vs Colchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are coming off a 1-1 disappointing draw against Everton the last time out, but Manchester United must turn the page quickly. The Red Devils are riding an impressive form, and will have a golden chance to reach the Carabao Cup semifinals when they host Colchester at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils are massive favourites on paper against the League Two side. Kick-off for this match is scheduled for Wednesday at 20:00 GMT.

Team News

Paul Pogba remains out but, along with Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, but the latter two are reportedly back in training. There shouldn’t be many changes from the squad that featured against Everton in terms of availability, but Diogo Dalot could be back after recovering from a hamstring injury. There could be some notable changes to the starting XI as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already said he will rotate the team for this fixture.

Colchester United do not have any notable absentees ahead of this contest where they will need to be at their best to move into the next round. Paris Cowan-Hall will be the lone absentee through injury.

Form guide

Manchester United have been on the rise in recent weeks. They are coming off a draw against Everton in the Premier League and while they would have expected the three points there, it’s worth noting United have lost just once in their last nine competitive matches. That lone defeat came in the UEFA Europa League against FK Astana. In the context of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United have already defeated Rochdale and Chelsea to reach the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Colchester United are the biggest surprise of the EFL Cup to date. In fact, they already eliminated Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace en route to the last eight. They have proven they can compete against Premier League opposition. Colchester also topped Swindon in the first round, and Crawley during the Round of 16. In four Carabao Cup matches, the League Two outfit has scored eight times while conceding just once.

What is our recent record against Colchester United?

This will be the first meeting between these two sides since 1983. The Red Devils have won the two prior meetings, and both matches came on domestic cups. The first meeting ended with a 1-0 win in the FA Cup during the 1978/79 season. They also picked up a 2-0 win during the 1983/84 League Cup.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are on a great run of form entering this contest. However, Colchester have lost just twice over their last 10 games in all competitions. It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will field a strong team or not considering there’s an upcoming Premier League match on Sunday as well, but even an alternative team of Manchester United should be considerably stronger than Colchester’s Best XI. Therefore, Manchester United shouldn’t have major issues to secure the win at home while clinching an EFL Cup semifinal spot in the process.