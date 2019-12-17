Man United To Face Colchester, Tickets News And Europa League

Manchester United are slowly approaching that time of the year when matches are coming thick and fast and after a 1-1 draw against Everton, it is now time to slowly shift the focus to League Cup, at least for a little while. The team is set to play in League Cup quarterfinals and that game could guarantee United another two games in January in this competition as the semifinals are still being played over two legs.

There were some interesting rumours this week about Erling Braut Haaland, Kai Havertz and others, but we will be focusing on other things today.

Man United Get Ready For Colchester United

Manchester United will face Colchester United in that quarterfinal and the home was even more favourable to put the Devils play at home. The League Two side finished their last season in the eighth place in that division and currently they are sitting in ninth after playing 20 games.

Colchester won eight and lost five so far in the league, but in the League Cup they have made a nice run getting past four hurdles, two of which were Premier League sides. They drew against both Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, but were more composed during the penalty shoot-outs. Colchester also won games against Swindon Town and Crawley Town.

Aston Villa are already in the semifinals after beating Liverpool’s youngsters. Manchester City will have a good chance to be there too, as they visit Oxford United, while Everton will play Leicester City.

Tickets For Kids

Manchester United will have sold 30 thousand free tickets to groups of children following Wednesday’s League Cup match against Colchester United. It was announced on Tuesday that the club ticketing initiative for cup games has included the third round clash against Rochdale, as well as all three Europa League group games Man United played – against Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar.

Schools, local football teams and other youth organisations have benefited from this idea to see the Red Devils in action this season, increasing the capacity for less-popular fixtures.

This is a really nice initiative from the club, to give the opportunity to the kids to see their heroes play at Old Trafford.

Europa League Draw

And at the end, something we did not talk about on Monday, because we were still focusing on that match against Everton.

Manchester United will play Club Brugge in the round of 32 and the second match will be played at Old Trafford. Interesting fact about Brugge is that they did not win a single game in their Champions League group, but they still progressed to Europa League, thanks to Galatasaray getting just two draws compared to Brugge’s three.

In fact, Club Brugge won a Champions League match for the last time on 6 November 2018, but they still progressed to Europa League in both of these seasons. This is a good draw for United, although some caution must be there, with Brugge getting a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid after having a 2-0 lead earlier this autumn.

The first match will be played in Belgium on 20 February, whilst the return game will be played at Old Trafford seven days later.