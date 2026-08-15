Man United News: Zirkzee Ready To Fight For His Place, Devils Not Eager On Spence

Embed from Getty Images

Zirkzee Eager To Fight For His Spot

Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly determined to remain at Manchester United and compete for his place this summer, despite the club being willing to consider offers for the 25-year-old forward. According to MailOnline, Zirkzee wanted to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window but was informed that a departure would not be possible. His stance has since changed, with the prospect of European football now viewed as a reason to stay and fight for his future rather than seek an exit. The Dutchman has struggled to establish himself as a regular since joining United from Bologna for £36.5 million. Neither Ruben Amorim nor Michael Carrick consistently considered him part of their strongest XI, while his Premier League record of five goals in 56 appearances highlights the difficulties he has encountered.

United’s attacking additions have made the situation even more complicated. Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo have all arrived over the past year, leaving Zirkzee further down the pecking order. His skill set arguably makes him more naturally suited to a deeper No.10 role, but even there he faces stiff competition under Carrick. Zirkzee started United’s first pre-season friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, but his performance did little to alter the manager’s apparent thinking about his role.

His position on the pitch may be uncertain, but his standing within the dressing room remains considerably stronger. Zirkzee is understood to be a popular figure among his teammates, which could help him as he attempts to revive his United career. Juventus have reportedly made enquiries about the conditions of a potential transfer as they search for a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Italian club’s preferred target remains Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, meaning United and Zirkzee will be monitoring that situation closely.

Spence Offered To Man United?

Djed Spence has reportedly been made available to Manchester United this summer, although the club had not submitted an official approach for the Tottenham defender at the time of the report. Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reported that United and Liverpool were among the Premier League clubs contacted about the 25-year-old. Spence is believed to be looking for assurances over regular first-team football following his involvement with England at the 2026 World Cup, while his position in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans at Tottenham remains uncertain. Spurs are reportedly seeking around £35 million (€40m) for the right-back. Spence signed a new long-term contract only 12 months ago, but Tottenham are now believed to be open to selling him as De Zerbi looks to raise funds for his squad rebuild.

A move to Old Trafford would nevertheless appear difficult to justify at present. United already have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui available on the right side of defence, and neither player has been displaced by Spence in the club’s transfer planning. Spence’s situation in north London is complicated by competition of his own. Pedro Porro remains ahead of him in De Zerbi’s defensive hierarchy despite Spence’s strong performances for England. That has encouraged the defender’s representatives to explore alternatives across the Premier League. United and Liverpool were among the clubs approached, but neither had made a formal move for his services.