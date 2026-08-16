Manchester United 2–4 AC Milan: Four Things We Learned From Final Pre-Season Friendly

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Manchester United ended their pre-season campaign with a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland.

United could hardly have asked for a better start against Milan. Harry Maguire headed in from a Bruno Fernandes corner after just two minutes, although the advantage disappeared before half-time when Samuel Chukwueze capitalised on some questionable defending. The second half produced four further goals, ultimately sending Milan to victory. Carrick’s substitutions contributed to United’s decline, although the result should be viewed in the context of a pre-season fixture.

United Miss Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo’s importance to United’s attack was particularly obvious in his absence. The Cameroon international did not start against Milan after playing a major role throughout pre-season, and United immediately looked less dangerous in the final third. His finishing, movement and ability to attack space have become central to the way Carrick wants his team to play. His absence also disrupted the promising relationship he has developed with Amad Diallo. The pair have repeatedly caused problems for opposing defences during pre-season, and United lacked the same attacking threat without them operating together. With Hull City next up in the Premier League, Mbeumo should be one of the first names on Carrick’s teamsheet.

Midfield Gives Things To Think About

Carrick finally gave Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans an opportunity to operate together as the midfield pivot, with Mason Mount still recovering from injury and unlikely to be ready for the season opener. The pair possess plenty of technical quality, but their partnership is yet to fully convince. Milan demonstrated why United may still need a more physically imposing presence in midfield. Santos and Tielemans can contribute with the ball, but United need someone capable of covering large areas, winning physical battles and protecting the defence when matches become stretched. That could become an important consideration as Carrick finalises his starting XI for the opening weeks of the campaign.

Rashford Reappears As Number 9

Marcus Rashford made his first United appearance since 2024 when he entered the match in the 60th minute, wearing the No.9 shirt rather than the No.14 that had reportedly been earmarked for him following his return. Rashford was joined from the bench by Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez, but understandably attracted the most attention given his long absence from the side. It was not an outstanding individual display, although there were encouraging moments in his link-up play with Mbeumo and Mainoo. His ability to operate centrally could give Carrick another option while Benjamin Sesko works his way back to full fitness.

Carrick Needs To Find Attacking Solutions

Sesko’s return to training has not solved United’s immediate problem up front. Even if the Slovenian is declared fit for the trip to Hull, he is unlikely to have sufficient match sharpness to start and that leaves Carrick with some decisions to make. Matheus Cunha started through the middle against Milan, allowing Mbeumo to receive a rest before being introduced in the second half. The Cameroon international is nevertheless expected to lead the line against Hull.

With Patrick Dorgu and Amad occupying the wide positions alongside Cunha, United struggled to find the right attacking balance for long periods. Dorgu did restore United’s lead by scoring their second goal, but the overall performance suggested that Carrick may need to reconsider his attacking combination before the competitive campaign begins. Mbeumo’s return should immediately improve the attack, but the Milan defeat showed that United still have work to do in finding a reliable solution through the middle.