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Carrick Wants More Signings

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has made it clear that he wants further reinforcements before the transfer window closes, despite the club already strengthening their squad ahead of his first full season in charge. United have spent around £85 million on three arrivals this summer, bringing in midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans alongside goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Marcus Rashford has also returned from his loan spell at Barcelona after the Catalan club decided against making his move permanent. For Carrick, however, that business does not represent the end of the club’s recruitment plans.

The United boss believes the new arrivals have significantly improved his squad but stressed that the team still needs to evolve. He has acknowledged the financial limitations surrounding the club while insisting that United must continue searching for ways to strengthen and push themselves back towards the top of English football. The contrast with some of their Premier League rivals is stark. Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham have each spent more than £100 million on individual players this summer, with Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali respectively commanding those fees. Chelsea’s total spending has gone beyond $450 million.

United have therefore been considerably more restrained in the market, and Carrick is clearly aware that further additions may be necessary if his side are to compete across the Premier League, Champions League and domestic competitions. The manager also addressed Rashford’s future after the England winger returned to Manchester following his World Cup campaign. Barcelona declined their option to sign him permanently after his loan spell, meaning Rashford is once again part of the United squad. Carrick’s position is that Rashford remains a United player and a valuable member of the group. He believes the 28-year-old offers qualities that are different from those provided by the club’s other attacking options and suggested there is genuine excitement about what he could contribute during the coming season.

Tielemans Apologises To Aston Villa

Youri Tielemans has apologised to Aston Villa supporters after comments about his new club Manchester United were interpreted as disrespectful towards his former employers. The Belgian midfielder left Villa earlier this summer to join United for £35 million, bringing an end to a three-year spell at Villa Park. He arrived from Leicester City in 2023 and went on to make 134 appearances, helping Unai Emery’s side qualify for the Champions League twice. Tielemans also played a key role in Villa’s European success last season, scoring in the Europa League final as they defeated Freiburg to lift their second major European trophy.

However, comments made during an interview in Ireland sparked a negative reaction among Villa supporters. While discussing his development at the club, Tielemans praised Villa for helping him rediscover his best form but suggested that Manchester United belonged to a level above them. The midfielder subsequently acknowledged that he had chosen his words poorly and apologised for causing offence. He stressed his respect for Aston Villa and expressed gratitude for his three years at the club, while accepting that he should have been more careful with how he framed his comments. Tielemans leaves Villa having made a significant contribution during his time there. He directly produced 34 goals through 10 goals and 24 assists, while creating 165 chances across his three seasons — the highest total in the squad, level with Morgan Rogers, who has also left the club this summer.