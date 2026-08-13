Manchester United Beat Leads On Penalties – What We Learned From The Friendly Match

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Manchester United have beaten Leeds United on penalties at Croke Park, winning 5-4 in the shoot-out after an entertaining pre-season encounter ended level. United produced plenty of encouraging attacking football throughout the evening, with their passing and movement standing out as they continued their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign. Joshua Zirkzee put Michael Carrick’s side ahead after 16 minutes, but Leeds responded shortly afterwards through Brenden Aaronson to restore parity. Here are six observations from Croke Park following United’s penalty victory.

Zirkzee Gives Food For Thought

Joshua Zirkzee could still leave Manchester United on loan before the new season begins, but the Dutchman made a strong case for himself with an energetic display against Leeds. He opened the scoring after 16 minutes following a well-worked United move. Harry Amass began the attack with a composed headed clearance before Patrick Dorgu advanced the ball to Bryan Mbeumo, who turned his marker and picked out Zirkzee for the finish. The goal was only part of the striker’s contribution. Zirkzee repeatedly caused problems with his first touch and ability to hold the ball up, giving United a useful outlet further up the pitch. If Carrick is still undecided over his role, this performance certainly gave him something to consider.

Substitutions Improve The Performance

United became increasingly threatening as the second half progressed, particularly after Bruno Fernandes and new signing Youri Tielemans were introduced. The pair combined effectively and helped create opportunities for Matheus Cunha, while Fernandes immediately brought greater creativity to United’s attacking play. The captain was sent through by Luke Shaw but saw his effort ruled out for offside, before later striking the crossbar as United continued to search for a winner. Fernandes’ introduction also produced one of the loudest moments of the evening, with the pro-United crowd repeatedly serenading their captain with chants of his name.

Mbeumo Does Well But Dan James Also Responds

Bryan Mbeumo was one of the more impressive senior United players to start the match, providing the intensity and directness that have made him such an important part of Carrick’s plans. His involvement in the opening goal was particularly impressive, as he turned his Leeds marker before supplying Zirkzee with the assist. Leeds quickly responded through Aaronson, with Dan James also playing a role in the move as Daniel Farke’s side continued their productive pre-season in front of goal. Leeds have now scored 10 times across their five friendly matches this summer, although they ultimately lacked the composure required when the game went to penalties.