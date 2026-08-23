Hull City 2-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United suffered a nightmare start to the 2026/27 campaign as newly promoted Hull City secured a shock 2-0 victory over the Red Devils. Early into the match, the Tigers took the lead. Ollie McBurnie’s initial effort was saved by Senne Lammens, but United failed to react to the rebound. Semi Ajayi was quickest to the loose ball and finished from close range. Set pieces then punished United again. Regan Slater delivered a dangerous free-kick from the right, allowing Mendy to power the ball beyond Lammens and double Hull’s advantage.

United Seriously Need A Striker

The lack of a recognised centre-forward was one of the clearest problems at the MKM Stadium, although Luke Shaw’s struggles at left-back also raised concerns. United repeatedly reached promising positions from which to cross, only to find there was nobody making the necessary movement inside the penalty area. Even when deliveries did arrive, the attack rarely looked capable of turning them into meaningful chances.

Matheus Cunha frequently dropped deep or drifted towards the flanks rather than consistently threatening the space behind Hull’s back three. The difference after Benjamin Sesko’s introduction was immediately noticeable. Even when the Slovenian was not picked out, his movement gave United a presence in the box. Almost every time an opportunity presented itself, Sesko was making a run.

Dorgu Cannot Be The Solution On The Wing

Patrick Dorgu’s performance against Hull provided further evidence that the Dane should not be regularly used as a winger. There are situations in which Dorgu’s physicality and pace make him a genuine threat. When there is space to attack and United are able to transition quickly, his athleticism can be extremely useful. With the hosts defending in a compact shape and leaving little room for United’s attackers, Dorgu’s technical weaknesses became increasingly apparent. His first touch repeatedly let him down, while he too often took additional touches when a quicker cross was required.

United’s attacks down the left consistently broke down, and his finishing was also disappointing. Carrick had seen enough to replace him at half-time. Marcus Rashford offered considerably more after coming on, despite not producing a spectacular performance himself. If Sesko is unavailable and Cunha needs to operate away from the left, Rashford appears to be the more natural option.

Not A Good Start For New Midfielders

United’s midfield underwent a significant overhaul during the summer with the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Both players are expected to provide greater control and progressive passing, while allowing United to move beyond some of the limitations that became apparent during Casemiro’s final period at the club.

Neither enjoyed an especially convincing competitive debut. Tielemans looked short of the required tempo, often appearing slow in possession and struggling to influence the game. Santos showed plenty of effort but found it difficult to impose himself on the contest. Kobbie Mainoo was introduced in the hope of bringing greater composure and creativity, but by then United were chasing the game and he was unable to make his usual impact. Carlos Baleba is expected to arrive in the coming days and would give Carrick a different profile in midfield, particularly through his defensive work and pressing ability.

United Must Do Better With Defending Crosses

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the defeat is that United’s problems defending crosses and set pieces had already been visible during pre-season. Too many of the goals they conceded in the summer came from low or whipped deliveries, with defenders failing to react quickly enough. Hull exposed exactly the same weakness when the competitive season began. Both goals came from set-piece situations, while McBurnie was also left unmarked for an early header that could easily have produced another goal.

The issue is not simply the number of players United have defending these situations. It is the alarming lack of urgency. Ajayi had virtually nobody around him for the opening goal, with Harry Maguire appearing to be occupied elsewhere as the Hull defender reacted first to the rebound. United were physically and mentally second best in those moments, and that is something Carrick will need to address quickly.