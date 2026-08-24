Man United News: Rashford Takes No. 9 Shirt, Palace Want Big Fee For Sarr

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Rashford New Man United Number 9

Manchester United have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026/27 season, with Marcus Rashford taking the No.9 shirt following his return to Old Trafford. Rashford already wore the number during last weekend’s friendly against AC Milan, although it was initially described as a provisional arrangement. The shirt has now been officially registered with the Premier League after becoming available following Rasmus Hojlund’s permanent move to Napoli, according to FootballTransfers. The change represents another shift for Rashford, who previously wore No.10 at United. That number is now occupied by summer signing Matheus Cunha.

Whether Rashford remains at the club beyond the transfer window is still unclear. The England international has two years remaining on a contract reportedly worth £325,000 per week and has not played a competitive match for United since December 2024. Michael Carrick has nevertheless spoken positively about his return and appears willing to give the forward an opportunity to re-establish himself. The United manager has highlighted Rashford’s quality and versatility, suggesting he can bring something different to the squad as the club prepares for a demanding campaign. Rashford is expected to be included in Carrick’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Hull City, giving him an immediate opportunity to show what he can offer in his new role.

Palace To Push For High Fee For Ismaila Sarr

Crystal Palace are reportedly demanding more than £50 million for Ismaila Sarr, with Manchester United among the clubs monitoring the winger as they continue to assess their attacking options. According to TEAMtalk, Palace have little interest in sanctioning a cut-price departure despite Galatasaray already reaching an agreement with Sarr’s representatives. The Turkish club are continuing to pursue the Senegal international, but the English side’s valuation could prove a major obstacle. Sarr has established himself as an important attacking figure at Selhurst Park since arriving in 2024. He scored 12 goals during his first season before producing 21 across all competitions last term, while his current campaign has already brought nine Premier League goals and another nine in the Conference League. That record explains Palace’s reluctance to negotiate from a position of weakness. Sarr is reportedly open to a move, with Galatasaray particularly keen to secure his signature, but Palace’s asking price would make him one of the most expensive players ever to move to Turkish football.

For United, the situation is complicated by uncertainty elsewhere in the forward line. Rashford has returned to the squad but his long-term future remains unresolved, while Joshua Zirkzee is also expected to attract interest before the transfer window closes. United’s need for additional attacking options was highlighted by their disappointing defeat to Hull City, but Palace’s valuation could make Sarr an unrealistic target unless their demands change. At 28, the winger would also represent a different type of recruitment to the younger players United have increasingly targeted, meaning INEOS would have to decide whether his immediate impact justified the considerable financial outlay. For now, United are monitoring the situation rather than actively pushing for a deal, while Galatasaray face the more immediate challenge of convincing Palace to lower their demands.