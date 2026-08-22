CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Hull City

Manchester United are set to start their new season and Michael Carrick has decided upon his first starting lineup of the campaign. Senne Lammens is in goal while the team’s formation will be a classic 4-2-3-1. Harry Maguire will lead the backline alongside Ayden Heaven, while Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw take up the fullback positions. Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as the two new signings start in central midfield. Bruno Fernandes will be in his favourite role behind the striker Matheus Cunha. This means that Bryan Mbeumo will start on the right wing, while Patrick Dorgu will be on the opposite flank.