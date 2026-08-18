Four Questions For Manchester United Ahead Of 2026/27 Season

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Manchester United’s third-place Premier League finish last season did more than secure a return to the UEFA Champions League. It also offered supporters a glimpse of a future in which a title challenge might finally be within reach. Thirteen years have now passed since United last lifted the Premier League trophy. As the new campaign begins, several major questions will determine whether Michael Carrick’s side can finally close the gap.

Can Man United Get Into The Title Race?

United’s third-place finish was their best league result since Erik ten Hag guided them to the same position in 2022/23. That underlines just how far the club have fallen since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. United have finished third or higher only five times in the 13 seasons since Ferguson left, while second place has been their ceiling on just two occasions, under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The recent record is particularly concerning. Their two third-place finishes over the past five seasons are accompanied by eighth- and 15th-place finishes – the latter two of their worst league campaigns in 36 years.

Carrick’s arrival changed the trajectory dramatically. When he replaced Ruben Amorim midway through last season, United looked destined for another finish outside the European places. At one point, their form was so poor that relegation was being discussed, while Champions League qualification seemed unrealistic. Yet Carrick collected 39 points from his 17 Premier League matches, more than any other team managed during that period, and turned United into Champions League contenders.

Repeating that level across an entire campaign could transform the season. The title race is expected to be unusually open, and if United carry their late-season momentum into August, they could at least force their way into the conversation.

Can Carrick Continue To Build On Last Season?

Carrick could hardly have done more as United’s mid-season rescuer. He secured Champions League football from a position that had appeared almost impossible and restored confidence to a squad that had struggled with Ruben Amorim’s tactical demands. The question is whether that makes him the right man for a full rebuild. There are obvious parallels with Solskjaer. Both are United legends who inherited troubled teams from Portuguese managers, immediately improved the atmosphere and produced an impressive initial run. The concern is whether Carrick’s tactical approach has enough depth to remain effective over a full season.

United have spent the past five years moving between radically different managerial philosophies. Carrick represents something different: rather than imposing a rigid system, he has adapted his approach to the players available to him. That may provide stability, but it also leaves questions about the team’s long-term identity.

The decision to appoint Carrick was partly about avoiding further upheaval. Several of the club’s preferred alternatives were unavailable or committed elsewhere, while United opted against pursuing Xabi Alonso and considered Andoni Iraola too much of a leap at that stage. The managerial market now looks different. Eddie Howe is available, while Julian Nagelsmann could also have been considered.

Carrick has shown that he can rescue a difficult situation, including during his time at Middlesbrough, but he is yet to prove himself over a sustained period at the highest level. The coming season will provide the clearest evidence yet of whether last year’s revival was the beginning of a genuine project or simply another successful reset.

Will Man United Be Able To Handle European Football?

This could ultimately be the biggest test. United played just 40 matches last season, their shortest campaign in 111 years. Early exits from both domestic cups and the absence of European football meant Carrick could largely rely on his strongest players and avoid the worst effects of fixture congestion.

Champions League football brings greater prestige and financial rewards, but it also means regular midweek matches, more travel and fewer opportunities for players to recover. Last season demonstrated how heavily United’s performances can depend on the availability of their best XI. When even one or two starters are missing, the level can drop sharply. A crowded schedule will inevitably increase the number of injuries and force Carrick to rotate more frequently.

There is also an uncomfortable historical pattern. United’s most recent Champions League campaign coincided with an eighth-place Premier League finish, while their last Europa League run accompanied an even worse decline to 15th. The challenge this time is therefore not simply to compete in Europe. It is to do so without allowing European football to undermine their domestic ambitions. If Carrick can maintain the standards United showed during the second half of last season while navigating a far heavier schedule, the club may finally have something substantial to build on.