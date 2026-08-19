Man United Do Not Care About Bruno Interest, Wan-Bissaka To Return To Premier League

Embed from Getty Images

Wan-Bissaka To Join Aston Villa

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on course to leave West Ham and join Aston Villa, with the former Manchester United defender agreeing to a loan move that contains a mandatory purchase clause. Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on X that Villa have reached an agreement with West Ham for the 28-year-old, with all parties now understood to have approved the deal. Wan-Bissaka has also given the green light to the move and authorised his medical, although the transfer is yet to be formally completed.

United supporters will be familiar with the right-back, who arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in 2019. Over five seasons, Wan-Bissaka made 190 appearances for the club, scoring twice. He became an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, particularly during the 2020/21 campaign when he played 54 times. His United career began to wind down after Erik ten Hag eventually dropped him from the starting XI, leading to his move to West Ham. Wan-Bissaka subsequently featured 65 times for the Hammers and scored twice, but his position became uncertain following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The defender’s reputation received another boost during the World Cup, where he impressed for Congo and produced a particularly strong display against England and his former United teammate Marcus Rashford. His performances attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including champions Arsenal, but Villa ultimately moved quickest to secure his services. A completed transfer would give Wan-Bissaka another opportunity to compete in the Champions League. The main question will be whether he can quickly convince Unai Emery that he deserves a regular starting role once the deal is officially finalised.

Bruno Fernandes Not For Sale At Any Price

Manchester United have made their position on Bruno Fernandes unequivocal: the club will reject any offer for their captain before next month’s transfer deadline. Galatasaray are reportedly considering a move that could eventually reach €50 million (£42.7m), but BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone reports that senior figures at Old Trafford have no intention of entertaining an approach. Their stance is that Fernandes, 31, is not for sale at any price.

No formal offer has yet been submitted. Galatasaray, Juventus and AC Milan have all been assessing whether United could be persuaded to sell, with the Turkish club believed to have been preparing an approach rather than having already made one. Fernandes has entered the final year of his contract, although United hold an option to extend it by another season. The Portuguese midfielder has made it clear that he would prefer to remain at Old Trafford. His £57m release clause has now expired, while there is still no agreement over a new deal.

United’s stance marks a significant change from last summer, when Fernandes was given the choice over whether to accept a substantial offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The midfielder subsequently admitted that he was hurt by the club’s position. This time, there is no ambiguity. The reception Fernandes received from United supporters in Dublin during last week’s pre-season meeting with Leeds will only have reinforced the importance of keeping him. He registered a Premier League-record 21 assists last season and is the favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award next week. Galatasaray are therefore facing competition not only from Juventus and AC Milan, but from United’s firm refusal to negotiate. None of the three clubs have submitted an offer, according to Stone, and the message from Old Trafford remains unchanged: Fernandes will not be sold.