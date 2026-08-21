Hull City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

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Manchester United start the new 2026/27 Premier League season with a trip to Hull, as the newcomers to the top flight are set to host the Red Devils on Saturday.

Team News

Hull City face a lengthy injury list ahead of their meeting with Manchester United, with several players already ruled out of the opening-weekend fixture. Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi, Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt and Hidemasa Morita will all miss the match through injury. Cody Drameh and Matty Jacob, meanwhile, are both facing late fitness tests.

United have fewer concerns, although Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are unavailable, while Mason Mount remains doubtful and will undergo a late assessment. Benjamin Sesko has returned to training and is expected to be included in the squad, although a starting berth appears unlikely. The striker has been recovering from a shin problem and has not featured for United since the end of last season.

Karl Darlow is also in line for his first appearance in a United squad. Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are expected to make their competitive debuts for the club, while Bryan Mbeumo could be deployed through the middle. Lisandro Martinez’s limited involvement during pre-season could see Ayden Heaven partner Harry Maguire at the heart of the United defence.

Form Guide

Hull City are preparing for their first Premier League campaign since 2016/17, having dropped as far as League One during their absence from the top flight. Sergej Jakirovic’s side earned promotion by navigating last season’s Championship play-offs, setting up a busy summer of rebuilding. The Tigers brought in 11 new players, with Nobel Mendy’s arrival from Rayo Vallecano representing their biggest signing.

There has also been significant movement in the opposite direction, leaving Jakirovic with a considerably reshaped squad as Hull prepare for the demands of Premier League football. Their pre-season campaign produced two victories, two draws and one defeat from five matches, with the Tigers heading into this fixture after a goalless draw against Nice.

History does not particularly favour the newly promoted side. Hull have won only three of their previous 18 meetings with United in all competitions, although the most recent Premier League encounter ended goalless in February 2017. United won 1-0 on their last Premier League visit to Hull in August 2016, and Michael Carrick’s side will now be looking to begin the 2026/27 campaign with three points.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 2–0 agains Hull. The Tigers should provide United with a competitive test on the opening weekend, particularly with the visitors still finding their rhythm at the beginning of a new campaign, but still, Michael Carrick’s team should open the new campaign with a solid performance.