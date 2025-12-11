Zirkzee Makes A Turnaround And Wants Manchester United Stay

Zirkzee Changes His Mind And Wants To Stay At United

Manchester United’s preparations for the winter window have taken a minor twist after Joshua Zirkzee reportedly decided he wishes to remain at Old Trafford and compete for a more significant role. Sky Sports reported that AS Roma remain eager to sign the forward, but their plan to arrange an initial loan with an option for a permanent deal now looks destined to fall short. The Italian side had identified Zirkzee as an attainable target, although recent developments have shifted the situation.

The turning point stems from Zirkzee’s growing involvement under Ruben Amorim throughout the past month. He was handed his first start of the campaign in the defeat to Everton on 24 November, then kept his place for the victory over Crystal Palace six days later. In that match, he delivered a crucial equaliser, helping United claim their first win at Selhurst Park since 2020 and registering his opening goal of the season. His form earned another start against West Ham, even if his role was more limited at Molineux, where Amorim only introduced him for the final minutes.

Even so, Zirkzee is expected to recognise the opportunity ahead of him. Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo will soon depart for international duty at the African Cup of Nations, which should free space in attacking areas, while Benjamin Sesko remains sidelined with a knee complaint. Those circumstances could allow the Dutchman to increase his minutes and strengthen his case for a longer-term place in the squad.

Who Could Be Missing Bournemouth Match?

Manchester United may still be facing several selection issues before welcoming Bournemouth to Old Trafford. Fortunately for Amorim, his squad have additional time to recover as United again close the Premier League round in the Monday evening fixture. The next few days should therefore provide clarity on who is available and who might miss out, with supporters waiting for updates from the manager’s press conference on Friday.

Across recent fixtures, United have been without Benjamin Sesko, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt. All three were absent from Thursday’s training session at Carrington, according to Samuel Luckhurst, prompting young Jack Fletcher to be drafted into the senior group to help bolster numbers. Sesko and Maguire have been out since the draw with Tottenham before the November international break, while De Ligt had played every minute of the campaign until he was withdrawn from the squad for the West Ham match because of a fitness concern.

Ayden Heaven stepped in for De Ligt during that encounter and kept his place for the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, even though Leny Yoro was available. The teenager performed with composure in both matches, although Amorim will hope to have at least one of his senior defenders back to reinforce the back line. The manager is expected to give a fuller assessment of the injured trio later this week, which will determine how United approach a testing meeting with Bournemouth.