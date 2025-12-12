Man United To Miss Mazraoui Over AFCON Call-Up

Embed from Getty Images

Mazraoui To Miss United’s Festive Period

Manchester United will be without Noussair Mazraoui across the festive calendar after the defender was officially named in Morocco’s squad for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations. His inclusion had been widely anticipated, yet confirmation only arrived when Walid Regragui unveiled the full list earlier today. With Morocco hosting the tournament, expectations are particularly high as they chase a second continental title on home soil, and Mazraoui’s involvement should bolster their prospects significantly.

He now becomes one of three United players preparing to depart before Christmas, with Amad Diallo joining the Ivory Coast and Bryan Mbeumo representing Cameroon. For Ruben Amorim, this trio’s absence presents an unavoidable problem during the most demanding portion of the season, leaving him short of trusted options across several areas of the pitch. Mazraoui has already featured nine times in the Premier League this term, starting the last two matches against West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while also managing to avoid further injury setbacks since early November.

Amorim admitted after the Wolves match that he required further clarity on the release dates for his players, and that guidance has now arrived. Clubs must release AFCON-bound players by 15 December, a date that inconveniently clashes with United’s home fixture against Bournemouth. The visitors have won convincingly on their last two trips to Old Trafford, adding another layer of difficulty to United’s preparations ahead of a crucial winter run.

Adams On United Midfield Shortlist

Manchester United have added Tyler Adams to their expanding shortlist as they search for Premier League-ready midfield reinforcements. According to Ben Jacobs, speaking via The United Stand, Adams has emerged as a new candidate under INEOS’s recruitment strategy, particularly as the club look for experienced yet attainable options in the centre of the pitch. There is a realistic chance he could leave Bournemouth next year, and although he is slightly older than United’s typical profile, his potential affordability makes him more appealing than high-priced alternatives such as Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba.

Adams has accumulated 69 Premier League appearances, including a productive spell with Leeds United before moving to the south coast, and his influence at Bournemouth has been marked by consistency and leadership. With the United States preparing to co-host next year’s World Cup, he will also be eager to maintain peak form and fitness heading into a pivotal period in his international career. Jacobs added that United appreciate the midfielder’s character, emphasising that his presence in the dressing room is as valuable as his work on the pitch.