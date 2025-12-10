Man United News: Devils Set To Miss Out On Semenyo Deal

Man United Set To Lose Out On Semenyo

Manchester United appear poised to miss out on Antoine Semenyo, with the Bournemouth forward reportedly favouring a move to Liverpool. His contract includes a release clause worth £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons, a figure that has encouraged several Premier League clubs to enquire about a January deal. United had explored the possibility of signing him last summer, and reports suggested that Ruben Amorim even met the player to gauge his intentions. Semenyo later signed a five-year extension on 1 July, although it now seems that the clause inserted into that agreement was designed to ensure a smooth departure in 2026.

TeamTalk has indicated that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and United all approached the Ghana international over the past weeks. However, Liverpool’s proposal is believed to have persuaded him to choose Anfield as his next destination. It reflects their need for attacking reinforcement after a difficult spell, and it would also provide Semenyo with the opportunity to feature in the Champions League, something United would not be able to offer this season. United are thought to retain admiration for the 25-year-old, yet the emerging likelihood is that they will be beaten to his signature.

This development leaves United searching for alternatives in the market and highlights the challenge of attracting high-impact forwards without European football. It also underlines the increasing financial competitiveness surrounding Premier League attackers, with clubs willing to activate sizeable clauses if they believe it will secure immediate improvement. For Semenyo, the move represents a chance to elevate his career in a side competing for major honours, and his decision reflects those ambitions rather than a lack of interest from Old Trafford.

Sesko Returning Sooner Than Expected

Benjamin Sesko is edging closer to a return from injury, with his agent confirming that his recovery is progressing at a faster pace than initially expected. The striker has been absent since sustaining a knee issue during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the November international break. He was introduced in the second half but lasted only 30 minutes, and with all substitutions already made, United were forced to finish the match with 10 players. His injury subsequently ruled him out of fixtures against Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His absence has allowed Joshua Zirkzee an extended run in the side, yet Amorim is likely to restore Sesko to the starting line-up once he is fully fit, given his natural qualities as a central forward. The timing would benefit United, who are approaching the busiest stage of the season with the Christmas period and the start of their FA Cup campaign in early January. The coaching staff are keen for him to return swiftly, particularly after the disappointment of their premature Carabao Cup exit earlier in the autumn.

Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, explained that the forward was “feeling very well” and that the rehabilitation process was “progressing according to plan”. He added that Sesko hoped to be back “very soon, maybe even sooner than expected”, offering encouragement to United supporters.