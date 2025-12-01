Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

A Massive Strike For Zirkzee

Manchester United mounted an impressive second-half revival to secure a crucial win at Selhurst Park, climbing from 12th to sixth in the Premier League. Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount both found the net for the first time this season, turning the match around after Jean-Philippe Mateta had put Crystal Palace ahead from the spot. Ruben Amorim’s side showed real resilience after the interval, displaying far more incisiveness and authority than in their subdued first-half display.

Amorim kept faith in Zirkzee despite his poor showing against Everton, and the forward responded with exactly the kind of performance he desperately needed. His equaliser, angled sharply across the goalkeeper from a seemingly impossible position, not only restored parity but also marked a personal breakthrough after almost a year without a goal.

New Penalty Rule Went Against United

Palace’s opener arrived via a retaken penalty, with VAR intervening to show that Mateta had struck the ball with both feet during his first attempt. Under last season’s laws, the goal would have been wiped out entirely, but the updated rules instead allowed him to retake the kick. Senne Lammens was powerless to alter the outcome, even though he had played no part in the initial infringement.

This situation again highlighted how the current regulations tend to tilt in favour of attackers rather than goalkeepers. Amorim’s side were forced to accept a sense of injustice, with the retake providing Palace with an opportunity they had not actually earned through open play. Moments like this continue to fuel debate over whether the sport’s lawmakers have struck the right balance in such scenarios.

Martinez Back In Action

Lisandro Martinez’s late introduction marked his first appearance since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February, offering a significant boost to United’s defensive ranks. Amorim also made adjustments earlier in the half, including replacing Leny Yoro with Noussair Mazraoui, as he sought greater stability at the back.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Shea Lacey’s wait for a senior debut continued. Despite calls for him to feature after the Everton match, Amorim opted to keep the youngster on the bench again. With a congested fixture list approaching, Lacey’s breakthrough feels increasingly imminent, but for now United appear intent on easing him in gradually.

Palace Keep Stuttering More Often

Crystal Palace’s difficulties in managing European commitments were laid bare once more, with this defeat marking their third loss in four league games played directly after Conference League fixtures. Their draw with Brighton remains the only point collected in such circumstances, and the physical and mental toll on the squad is becoming evident.

The absence of Ismaila Sarr, who is also due to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations, only intensifies their concerns. Eddie Nketiah is currently the sole attacking option Oliver Glasner fully trusts from the bench, leaving Palace short of alternative ideas when their initial game plan falters. Despite making changes in an effort to reinvigorate his team, Glasner saw his players fade badly after half-time, mirroring their collapse in Strasbourg.

Palace played some encouraging football in the first half, yet once United increased the tempo, the hosts struggled to respond. Their lack of depth and growing fatigue ultimately allowed United to take control of the contest and complete a deserved comeback.