CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United are ready for Sunday’s early kick-off match in London and here is the team that will run out at Selhurst Park. Senne Lammens is expectedly in goal, while Matthijs de Ligt gets to lead the defensive unit. Either side of him will be Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw. With Diogo Dalot expected to start as the left wingback, this leaves space for Amad Diallo to be taking up the entire right flank. In between the two of them will be a now ‘set in stone’ partnership of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park. Ahead of them, Bryan Mbeumo wants to continue his good start at United, Mason Mount wants to keep improving as he did recently, while the lone striker will be Joshua Zirkzee.