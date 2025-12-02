Man United News: Casemiro, Maguire & Ugarte All Linked With Exits

Casemiro And Maguire Open To Overseas Talks

Manchester United are poised for a significant contractual juncture as Casemiro and Harry Maguire enter the final six months of their deals, leaving both players free to begin discussions with foreign clubs in January. Neither has been offered fresh terms, a development that, according to Chris Wheeler, has created a sense of urgency around their futures and will almost certainly prompt interest from abroad. Maguire, now 32, has reportedly held early conversations with the club over a renewal, although any continuation would require him to accept a considerable reduction on his current wage packet, which is thought to stand at approximately £190,000 per week.

Casemiro’s situation is even more financially complex. The Brazilian commands an enormous salary of around £350,000 weekly, making him the highest earner at Old Trafford. Of the two players, he has featured more consistently this season, starting 11 of the 13 league fixtures in which he was available, only missing one due to suspension. Maguire, in contrast, has struggled to maintain fitness, contributing four starts and four substitute appearances, while remaining unused twice. His one-year extension was activated in January to protect his transfer value, yet uncertainty persists.

United retain the option to prolong Casemiro’s contract by a further 12 months, but exercising that clause would require the club to maintain his elevated salary for an additional year. The preference from the board, should they seek to extend his stay, is to negotiate a reduced structure that reflects his age and the club’s evolving wage strategy. Both cases now sit at a delicate crossroads, with the possibility of summer departures appearing increasingly plausible.

Ugarte Already Facing An Early Exit

Manuel Ugarte’s situation has deteriorated far more quickly than anticipated, with Manchester United already exploring potential avenues to move him on despite signing him only 16 months ago. The Uruguayan arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024 for a £50.5 million package, with United paying just over £42 million upfront and committing to future add-ons. His first campaign under Ruben Amorim was reasonably active, yielding 23 Premier League appearances, 19 of which came as starts, alongside 11 outings across other competitions.

This season, though, tells a different story. Across the opening three months, Ugarte has been named in the first XI only twice in the league, earning the remainder of his minutes from the bench. He has also found himself unused in four matches, including three of the past five, signalling a significant decline in Amorim’s confidence. Reports from TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook have described his prospects as increasingly bleak, with suggestions that he is already on the brink of being pushed out of the squad hierarchy.

INEOS are said to be open to offers for Ugarte in January, as well as for Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Joshua Zirkzee, as part of a broader reassessment of the squad. Ugarte remains under contract until June 2029, meaning United will insist on reclaiming as much of their investment as possible should they sanction his departure. Yet prospective buyers will need opportunities to assess him properly, and unless his playing time increases, his market appeal risks diminishing further.