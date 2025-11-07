Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Tottenham will again contend with a lengthy injury list ahead of Saturday’s clash, missing James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Drăgușin (all knee), Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma (both ankle), Ben Davies, Kota Takai (both thigh), and Archie Gray (calf). Lucas Bergvall is also unavailable as he continues to follow concussion protocols. Mohammed Kudus remains doubtful after missing the midweek victory over Copenhagen, which could open the door for Brennan Johnson to feature on the right wing. On the opposite flank, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are likely to compete for a starting berth.

Richarlison will keep pressing Randal Kolo Muani for the striker’s role, while João Palhinha and Djed Spence are both in line to return to the starting XI. Spence could replace Destiny Udogie at left-back as Tottenham aim to refresh their line-up. Manchester United, meanwhile, have just one player sidelined, with Lisandro Martínez continuing his recovery from a long-term knee injury. Although the defender has resumed training, Ruben Amorim may decide against rushing him back before the international break.

Harry Maguire’s recent return to the bench gives Amorim another defensive option, but he must decide whether to recall him or continue with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw. Bruno Fernandes is expected to partner either Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte in midfield, most likely the former. Fernandes is aiming to assist in three successive away matches for the first time since 2020. Bryan Mbeumo, who has scored four league goals against Spurs, is set to start once again alongside Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško.

Form Guide

Tottenham were jeered by their supporters after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea but responded emphatically in midweek with a 4-0 thrashing of Copenhagen in the Champions League. Despite going down to ten men after Johnson’s dismissal, Micky van de Ven produced a stunning solo goal before João Palhinha sealed the result late on. The performance provided a much-needed lift, and Thomas Frank has expressed hope that his team can build on it, noting improvements in both style and structure.

Manchester United have shown resilience after a difficult start to the season. Since their 3-1 loss to Brentford in September, they have collected three wins and a draw in their last four league fixtures. Their latest outing, a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, saw them surrender a lead before Amad Diallo’s late volley rescued a point. Amorim, nominated for October’s Manager of the Month, has praised his players’ commitment but urged them to sustain their intensity throughout matches.

Predicted Outcome

This encounter promises to be closely contested, with both sides showing flashes of quality yet struggling for consistency. Tottenham’s midweek resurgence could give them confidence, but United’s recent cohesion and attacking rhythm make them difficult opponents. A lively affair seems likely, with both teams finding the net in what may ultimately finish as a hard-fought draw.