Napoli Eager To Sign Kobbie Mainoo From Man United

Napoli Step Up Mainoo Pursuit

Napoli have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Kobbie Mainoo, with reports indicating that Manchester United have softened their stance on the midfielder’s potential exit. The 20-year-old, regarded as one of the brightest prospects to graduate from United’s academy in recent years, has struggled for playing time under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim views Mainoo as a deputy to Bruno Fernandes, yet the captain’s ever-present role has left little room for rotation. The young Englishman is still awaiting his first Premier League start of the season and, frustrated by his limited opportunities, is reportedly eager to depart in January to revive his chances of featuring in next summer’s World Cup. He had already pushed for a loan move at the end of August without success.

Napoli, who explored a deal during the summer, have renewed their interest, particularly following Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term injury. Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that INEOS are now open to sanctioning a loan move that could include an option or obligation to buy, depending on performance-related clauses. United are also believed to prefer an overseas destination, ruling out Premier League rivals. The Italian champions, short in midfield due to De Bruyne’s absence and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s upcoming AFCON duty, view Mainoo as an ideal reinforcement. Encouraged by the success of former United players such as Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund in Naples, the youngster may see the Stadio Maradona as the perfect environment to reignite his career.

Amorim Draws Arteta Comparison

Steve Bruce has praised Ruben Amorim for his decisiveness in reshaping Manchester United’s squad, comparing his approach to that of Mikel Arteta. The club oversaw a major overhaul in the recent transfer window, spending more than £200 million while generating approximately £89 million from player sales.

Among the key departures were Antony, who joined Real Betis, Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea, and Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli. Hojlund’s move is currently a loan, but it will become permanent if Napoli secure Champions League qualification. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Serie A leaders intend to trigger a permanent deal worth £38 million even earlier than planned. INEOS were determined to modernise the club’s recruitment strategy and allowed the Dane to leave while his market value remained high, having already secured Benjamin Sesko as his successor.

Marcus Rashford was another notable exit, leaving for Barcelona on loan following disagreements with Amorim. The Catalan side can sign him permanently for £28 million next summer, a move that would represent pure profit for United given his academy status. Bruce said that Amorim’s bold choices mirrored Arteta’s at Arsenal, highlighting how he had made difficult but necessary decisions to restore balance and authority within the squad.