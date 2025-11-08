CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Tottenham

Manchester United have a difficult task in London today and here is the team Ruben Amorim chose to face Tottenham. Senne Lammens is in goal as we are already accustomed to see, with Harry Maguire leading the back three from a central position. Matthijs de Ligt will be to the right of him and Luke Shaw will take up the left side. In front of the two of them will be Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu as the two wingbacks. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes played well together in recent weeks and they start again in central midfield, while Amad Diallo this time gets the chance further forward as the attacking midfielder. His partner will be Bryan Mbeumo, while Matheus Cunha will be the striker.