Who Are Manchester United To Target In January Transfer Window?

Who Could Man United Target This January?

Manchester United are set to lose Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, and Noussair Mazraoui to the African Cup of Nations, leaving Ruben Amorim with a selection dilemma just as his team has begun to build momentum. The tournament, which runs from 21 December to 18 January, means the trio could be absent for several weeks, with the added concern that returning players often require time to regain full fitness.

Despite these absences, Sky Sports reports that United are unlikely to pursue replacements in the January transfer window. The club have already outlined their long-term transfer priorities for 2026, with a particular focus on strengthening the midfield. INEOS have reportedly shortlisted Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and Elliot Anderson as key targets, and while one or two could arrive next year, none are expected to be available mid-season.

As such, Amorim appears content with his current squad size. Managing a larger group could prove unnecessary with United playing only once a week, and the Portuguese coach seems determined to avoid short-term solutions. The AFCON period will undoubtedly test United’s depth, but it could also present opportunities for fringe players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo to showcase their abilities and push for more prominent roles in the second half of the campaign.

Garnacho Improving At Chelsea Is Good News

Alejandro Garnacho’s recent resurgence at Chelsea could indirectly benefit Manchester United. The Argentine winger, once regarded as one of United’s brightest prospects, rose to prominence under Erik ten Hag but saw his trajectory stall following Ruben Amorim’s arrival. Shortly after the Portuguese coach took charge, Garnacho was dropped for the Manchester derby and later clashed with Amorim, culminating in his exile to the so-called ‘bomb squad’ alongside other outcasts.

The 21-year-old completed a £40 million move to Chelsea over the summer, where he initially struggled to make an impact. However, he has recently secured a starting role on the left flank in Enzo Maresca’s 4-2-3-1 system, contributing two goals and two assists. His growing influence at Stamford Bridge has caught the attention of his former employers.

According to The Manchester Evening News, United inserted a 10% sell-on clause into Garnacho’s transfer, meaning they would receive £8 million if Chelsea were to sell him for £80 million in the future. While supporters may remain indifferent towards the winger’s progress in a blue shirt, United’s hierarchy would view his success as a financial advantage that could help fund future recruitment plans.